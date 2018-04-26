Sutton Bridge amputee in plea to council over footpath access

A disabled man has made a fresh plea to Sutton Bridge Parish Council to throw its weight behind his call for debris to be removed from a footpath so he can use it safely.

Peter Summers, who described himself as “a leg amputee”, first contacted the council in January after two spokes in a wheel on his wheelchair were damaged and the wheel had to be replaced.

Then, as now, Mr Summers says it’s difficult to go along the footpath that was once the old A17 from East Bank to the corner of Sutton Road.

He said the pathway has become so narrow in places that it is hard to propel his wheelchair through the mud and debris.

Mr Summers told councillors: “Every time I use the path now I have to jet wash my chair because it is caked up with mud and dirt.”

He said he had tried everything he could think of, including contacting county highways, who replied to his letter but were of no help.

Mr Summers said he also approached South Holland and the Deepings MP John Hayes, who also wrote to the county council – but the letter sent to the MP was the same as the original reply.

“It’s just gone round and round,” Mr Summers said.

The parish council supported Mr Summers when he originally contacted them and now they will ask county highways to look at the path when an official visits the village for a tour of trouble spots.

Mr Summers will be invited along when the visit takes place.

Council chairman Coun John Grimwood said: “We are trying our best.”

As well as mud, the path is littered with cuttings, trees, bushes and grass that has compacted down.

The path is used by joggers, dog walkers and ramblers and Mr Summers says there aren’t many places where he can go in his wheelchair where there are so many other people.

• Parish councillors themselves have complained about issues including the damaged and potholed road surface at the A17 roundabout near Cross Keys Bridge along with potholes at various spots.

