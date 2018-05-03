Sutton Bridge couple’s coast to coast walk is a double charity fundraiser

A couple are lacing up their walking boots for a coast to coast trek in aid of the Ladybirds Pre-School at West Pinchbeck and Cancer Research.

Tony and Janice Cooper, who live in Sutton Bridge, hope to buy wooden outdoor play equipment for the not-for-profit pre-school, where Janice is manager.

Cancer Research is very close to their hearts because Jane’s dad, Eddie, and Tony’s mum, Jane, are battling the illness.

Jane said: “Without Cancer Research we probably wouldn’t have either of them still with us.”

Along with their daughter Emily (20) and son Luke (16), the couple have twice successfully tackled the marathon distance Shine Night Walk in London, a Cancer Research fundraiser, but the coast to coast venture will see them stepping out across 192 miles from St Bees in the Lake District and finishing at Robin Hood’s Bay in North Yorkshire 14 days later.

Jane decided around eight years ago that she wanted to do the coast to coast walk in the year of her 40th birthday.

She turns 40 in June and the walk will be in the school holidays.

Tony and Janice will set out on July 28 and follow the route devised by guide book writer Alfred Wainwright, and it will take them through the spectacular scenery of three national parks, the Lake District, the Yorkshire Dales and the North York Moors.

Janice said: “The walk is broken down into stages. I believe the shortest is eight miles and the longest is 23 but doing several long walks day after day is obviously going to be a bit of a challenge for us.”

The couple have set up a crowdfunding page on JustGiving with a target of £2,000 to help their good causes.

Tony and Jane know every penny given to Cancer Research helps to save lives.

In her day job, Janice loves watching little ones at the pre-school grow and develop, but giving them extra experiences – like having wooden play equipment outdoors – can only be achieved through fundraising.

Tony is a director of a solar equipment supplier, Evergreent Ventures Ltd, in Wisbech St Mary.

You can donate to the couple’s coast to coast walk by visiting www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/janice-cooper or by clicking here

