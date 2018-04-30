Sutton Bridge loses snowdrops from public walk

Snowdrops have been dug up and removed from a public area in Sutton Bridge.

Parish council chairman John Grimwood said between one and two square metres of the flowering bulbs were taken from Arnie Broughton Walk.

He said: “It wasn’t somebody who went down there on the off-chance, it looks as though they used a spade.”

