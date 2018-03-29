Sutton Bridge Parish Council: Warning on doorstep tricksters

Parish councillors are highlighting the risks of opening the door to bogus callers as police investigate a report that people falsely claiming to be from Marie Curie are targeting the village.

Police had a report that possible rogue traders – claiming to be from the cancer care charity – had been visiting Custom House Street.

Clerk Robert Smith told Tuesday’s parish council meeting: “This was happening after 8pm.”

Chairman John Grimwood said the council needs to remind people to take care.

He asked: “Presumably, they are targeting elderly and vulnerable people?”

Mr Smith confirmed that they were and advised residents to report incidents to police on 101.

• The monthly crime report from police revealed an officer had investigated an incident where it was claimed four dead foxes and shotgun shells had been found on Centenary Way but a search resulted in no trace being found.

Police had also been called over vehicles doing doughnuts in the Memorial Park car park.

Also from the parish council –

• Fun Fair visit if weather is fine

A fun fair is due to begin its week-long visit to Sutton Bridge on Monday (April 2) but councillors heard it would only set up in Memorial Park, on Bridge Road, if the weather is suitable.

• Relief over rates at new burial ground

Relieved councillors heard there will be no rates to pay for their new burial ground on Bridge Road. Last month, councillors were shocked about a proposed charge and checking with other councils to see what they pay.

• Bike racks added to centre facilities

The council has installed new bike racks in the Memorial Field car park for users of the Curlew Centre and playing field.

More will be provided if they are well-used.

• Litter picker makes a difference

A new litter picker has started work and is “making the village look good again”, according to chairman John Grimwood, but he remains concerned about fly-tippers or “dumb dumpers” as he calls them.

• Wharf Street to close

Members were given notice of a planned closure of Wharf Street, which is due to start on Monday and run through to Saturday.

The reason for the closure was not given.

• Chairman’s been emptying bin

Chairman John Grimwood says the district council will soon start emptying a bin beside the bus stop that was burnt out near the Village Green. In the meantime, he’s emptied it himself two or three times.

• Letter has gone to owners of shop

A letter has gone to the owners of Fisher’s old shop on the corner of High Street and Wharf Street asking them to tidy it up but no response has been received yet, councillors heard.

• Pursuing ploughed up public footpath

The council is pursuing reinstatement of a public footpath off Allenby’s Chase after hearing that it had been ploughed up and have contacted the company concerned.

From www.spaldingtoday.co.uk

