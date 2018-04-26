Swaffham air quality plan to be examined

Proposed measures to improve air quality in Swaffham will be debated by council leaders next week.

Members of Breckland Council’s ruling cabinet are being asked to approve a draft management plan for parts of the town centre when they meet in Dereham on Tuesday.

The move follows a public consultation earlier this year, which suggested broad support for ideas including junction improvements, restrictions on lorries entering the town and a review of car park policies.

However, a report published ahead of the meeting suggests the car park proposal was not as well supported as others.

And officials have warned that inclusion in the plan does not mean all the ideas will be implemented.

Andrew Grimley, the authority’s environmental protection team leader, said: “It should be stressed that the Action plan only sets out measures aimed at improving air quality in a section of the town centre (centring on the junction of Station Street, Mangate Street, the A1065 Market Place and Lynn Street) for the council and its partner organisations to investigate in terms of their feasibility on both a practical and financial basis.”

The report added that a meeting of the steering group set up to oversee the plan’s development was also told that several of the transport-related issues raised had been in a draft improvement strategy by county roads officials.

A final plan is likely to be submitted to the government later in the year.