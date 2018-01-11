Swaffham car park consultation begins

A public consultation on plans to reinstate time limits at three Swaffham car parks has been launched today.

Residents and community organisations have been given until January 29 to have their say on the proposals, which were backed by Breckland Council’s cabinet last week.

And officials say similar measures could be explored in other parts of the district if they are successful.

The plans would see most drivers allowed to stay for a maximum of two hours in three town car parks – Market Place, Peddars and Pit Lane – during a six month trial period.

The restrictions would apply between 8am and 6pm on Mondays to Saturdays, with an additional hour for disabled visitors.

The measures have been introduced following calls for action to tackle the problem of vehicles remaining in the affected car parks all day, despite the availability of dedicated all day parking areas in the town.

There have also been calls from some town councillors for them to take over the management of the sites.

And further concerns have were raised that the restrictions may put off shoppers from visiting the town centre and reduce trade for businesses as a result.

But Paul Claussen, Breckland Council executive member for place, said: “These trials are part of a wider initiative to help our market towns develop and thrive.

“We are working closely with Town Councils and local businesses on a range of initiatives to help address the key issues they have identified and bring more people into the town centres.”

A similar trial is also due to take place in Attleborough and the council says similar measures could be considered in the district’s other towns if the trials are considered to be successful.

Full details of the consultation are available online at www.breckland.gov.uk/parking-orders-consultation.

Comments should be emailed to facilities@breckland.gov.uk. Queries about the survey can also be lodged by phoning 01362 656870.