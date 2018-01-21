Swaffham centre to host solar energy presentation

A businessman is bringing the message of solar energy to Swaffham by hosting a seminar in the town later this month.

Kevin Holland, who runs the Solar Shed in Magdalen, is marking 10 years in the industry by hosting the breakfast event at the Green Britain Centre on Wednesday, January 31, from 8 to 10am.

And, although he is aiming to make West Norfolk the greenest borough in Britain through the spread of solar energy systems, he says the technology can make a big difference to people’s lives wherever they live.

He said: “Today, we can let our houses power our life. Every day, regardless of cloud cover, over a million properties in the UK are switching on.

“On brighter days, they generate lots of energy. Energy that runs the house or factory and where excess energy is fed in hot water heaters, or batteries.

“More and more people are now charging their cars from the sun and driving around on free clean energy.

“We’re now fitting systems where people are no longer paying for any electricity from the grid from March through to September or October due to the advancements in battery technology.”

The session is aimed at anyone involved in designing, planning or building residential and commercial properties. Residents considering installing solar energy systems are also welcome.

More details are available by searching for Building Integrated Photo Voltaics at www.eventbrite.co.uk.