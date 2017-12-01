Swaffham couple raise £4,500 for worthy causes

A couple from Swaffham has raised more than £4,500 to buy a young boy a walker and help a family celebrate their last Christmas together.

Peter and Hannah Wing held a charity firework display on November 5, to raise money for people and organisations in their community.

Following their successful firework display, the couple presented £1,752 to Harry Smith a two-year-old boy who has cerebral palsy to help pay for his walker.

They also raised £1,500 for a man who has terminal cancer to help their family celebrate their last Christmas together, and £1,274 was donated to East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA).

The couple presented the cheques at a formal presentation at Greyhound, in Swaffham, on Sunday.

Mrs Wing said: “Lots of people that remembered the great displays my husband used to put on at Swaffham Football Club years ago had been asking when he was going to do one again.

“We decided we’d like to hold a display to bring together the community and to raise money for local people in need of a helping hand.

“We asked our Facebook friends who they would like us to raise money for and the names of our three chosen causes were put forward.

“We wanted the proceeds to go to local people so we could witness the good that had been done with the money we raised.

“The event was a great success and we plan to make it a yearly event to support local people in need.”

Pictured above, Harry Smith, The Scott Family and

East Anglian Air Ambulance representatives with others receiving their cheques at the formal presentation. MLNF17AF11228