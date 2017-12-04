Swaffham Day Centre boosted by Lions’ centenary donation

Officials of a Swaffham day centre which supports people living with dementia and other mental health issues have received a donation from the town’s Lions group.

A total of £310 was raised for the Merle Boddy Centre during a collection made at a thanksgiving service to mark the centenary of the Lions movement last weekend.

Centre manager Georgie Bell, left, is pictured accepting the donation from Mike Stenning, Colin Mowles and club president Pam Tallon.

Picture: SUBMITTED