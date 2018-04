The latest in a series of fundraising food and craft fairs was held at the Swaffham Assembly Rooms on Saturday.

Organiser Lisa Eagle, pictured left with stallholder Diana Tighe, from Stoke Ferry, stages 10 fairs a year, which together raise around £2,500 for local good causes.

More than 30 stalls were set up at the latest fair and visitors streamed in and out all day attracted by a host of crafts including ceramics, cards, photographs, paintings, soft furnishings and preserves.