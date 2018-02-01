Swaffham family’s ‘last resort’ appeal to support son’s bone marrow transplant

A family from Swaffham are hoping to raise £8,000 to help support their son through a bone marrow transplant.

Archie Ramshaw, 14, has a rare type of anaemia that affects the production of healthy red blood cells within his bone marrow, which he was diagnosed with in 2010.

Archie Ramshaw, centre, with members of his family.

Having spent years undergoing blood tests, transfusions and immune therapy, doctors advised that Archie is to have a bone marrow transplant at a hospital in London this year.

His parents Craig and Theresa said although they are unsure of whether the transplant will leave Archie in a “good or bad place”, it is the “only way forward”.

The parents said Archie has been a candidate for a bone marrow transplant for several years, but due to complications they had to wait until Archie’s body was in a “good place to accept the high risks”.

They said: “Archie’s condition is so rare and unknown that they can’t find the gene that caused it.

“At the moment a transplant is the only way forward. Unfortunately we don’t know where exactly that’s going to take us.”

Craig, Theresa and Archie’s brother Harry set up a fundraising page last week after they worked out that the cost of supporting Archie through the operation would be in the region of £8,000.

They said as Archie’s illness is so rare, it does not appear on any charity’s funding stream, leaving them to raise the funds themselves.

“We fall between the cracks, and despite how much doctors may support us as a family, there is no funding to support families such as ourselves through this journey,” they added.

“Asking for help with these costs is a last resort – it doesn’t sit right with us, but it’s not about us, it’s about him.

“We would go to the end of the earth to make it work and have him home and healthy.”

Craig said the procedure will take at least three to six months, but could take longer.

He said: “Having sat down and looked at the sums, it will cost approximately £8,000 to fund travelling, parking, hotels, food, train journeys and much more.

“This is based over six months. Should the transplant take longer, then further costs will hit us hard.”

Despite Craig and Theresa setting up the fundraising page just last week, they have already raised more than £2,000.

“We have been overwhelmed with the support. We never ever thought it would even get as far as it has done already,” they said.

“No matter how big or small the donation is, we are very grateful for everybody’s help and awareness.

“We’re determined to do everything we can as parents to make this chapter as painless as possible for Archie.”

To support Archie and his family, go to www.gofundme.com/archiesanaemia.