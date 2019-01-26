Swaffham head chef shares expertise at King's Lynn's College of West Anglia

A head chef of a popular Swaffham hotel has been sharing his expertise with students hoping to follow in his footsteps.

Daniel Freear, who works at the Strattons Hotel, returned to the College of West Anglia last Tuesday for a training event with its current students.

Under the watchful eye of Daniel and his sous chef Matthew Roberts, pictured above with students, the group prepared a five-course menu in the college’s Novus restaurant.

Catering and hospitality lecturer Alex Harrison said: “Daniel is an outstanding talent and we appreciate him coming back in to train and inspire the next generation of chefs for the industry.” Picture: SUBMITTED