Swaffham housing bid decision put on hold

A decision on plans for the third phase of a major housing development in Swaffham was deferred this week, amid continuing concerns over the potential flood risks.

Further discussions are now due to take place between developers and county flood prevention leaders over the development of the Swans Nest site off Brandon Road.

Last week, Breckland Council planning officers recommended that the Abel Homes scheme for 98 properties was turned down by the district’s planning committee.

They argued the developer had not addressed flood risk concerns, particularly relating to surface water flows.

But members voted to defer the application when they met in Dereham on Monday morning.

A council spokesman said the decision was taken following a request by the applicant “because the local lead flood authority is maintaining its objection.

“It is willing to reconsider if identified issues are addressed.”

A meeting is now due to take place between the two parties before the application, for the third phase of a 250 home development, is brought back before the committee.

Meanwhile, the committee also indicated it would have refused plans for a development of 16 dwellings in Necton if an appeal had not already been lodged.

A government inspector will now rule on the proposal for the site in Nene Road after the deadline for a council decision passed.