Swaffham leisure centre repairs ‘continue until February’

No date has yet been set for a town leisure centre to reopen following several months of repair work, officials have admitted.

Tens of thousands of pounds are being spent on the building in Swaffham and community leaders have heard millions more could follow for long-term refurbishment.

But it is likely to be several more weeks at least before residents can once again use the centre, which has been shut since being damaged during heavy rainfall in June.

Norfolk County Council, which owns the building, said yesterday: “Works are currently underway for remedial repairs to the roof of Swaffham Leisure Centre at a cost of approximately £60,000.

“The works are anticipated to be completed in February.”

Meanwhile, Breckland Council, which is responsible for leisure provision with its contractor, Parkwood Community Leisure said: “We are working with Norfolk County Council who own the building and are responsible for its maintenance.

“When they are able to advise us of a re-opening date, we will notify users.”

But, updating town councillors during their meeting on Monday evening, the town’s county representative, Ed Colman, said he understood the work had been due to finish this month.

He said all parties involved were as “frustrated as each other” by the delays.

But he added that around £1.5 million of county funding was available for major rebuilding in the future.

It is hoped the total could also be matched by contributions from the sponsor of the Nicholas Hamond Academy, the Academy Transformation Trust, which shares use of the building.

Town councillors have previously been told that the trust had to give consent for repairs to be carried out before the work could start.

The delay in getting the centre open again prompted calls in the summer for sporting groups in Swaffham to join forces to develop a new facility, amid the continuing campaign to establish a swimming pool in the town.

But questions were raised over whether such a project could attract outside funding, because of the existence of similar facilities in nearby towns.