As part of the celebrations marking the centenary of their movement, members of the Swaffham Lions are helping to feed thousands of needy people.

The organisation has set a collective target of feeding 5,000 people with food donations.

So far, the Swaffham club has donated 44kg of food, which will be distributed to the Norwich food bank, alongside donations from other clubs in the region.

Club president Pam Tallon is pictured with some of the donations. Picture: submitted