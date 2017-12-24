Swaffham Lions Club join Santa at Marham

A Swaffham charitable group has been spreading some Christmas joy to the families of servicemen and women based at the nearby RAF Marham.

Members of the town’s Lions club accompanied Father Christmas on his traditional sleigh tour of the station community.

With base bosses informed in advance of the planned route of the tour, families were able to come out with their children as the sleigh passed their homes.

Club spokesman Dennis Tallon said: “Santa’s Marham tour is one of the most rewarding events that we do in the community, especially when you see the joy and smiling faces of the children.”