Lynn News

Home   News   Article

Swaffham Lions help food bank celebrate the harvest

By Lynn News Reporter
- newsdesk@lynnnews.co.uk
Published: 10:30, 09 October 2018
Swaffham Lions club members Mike Stenning, left, and Dennis Tallon sort donations to the area's Foodbank (4659432)
Swaffham Lions club members Mike Stenning, left, and Dennis Tallon sort donations to the area's Foodbank (4659432)

Members of a Swaffham charity group have been helping to distribute donations of food made to celebrate the harvest to people in need.

The town’s Lions group has been collecting donations from a number of local schools and taking them to the headquarters of the area’s Foodbank in Dereham to be distributed.

Club members Mike Stenning, left, and Dennis Tallon are pictured above with some of the donations.

Picture: SUBMITTED

This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE