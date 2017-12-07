Swaffham residents urged to join volunteer gritting programme

With winter now firmly upon us, people living in Swaffham are being asked to get involved in the drive to keep the town’s pavements clear of snow and ice over the coming months.

Town council chiefs have made the annual call for volunteers to join its community gritting programme.

Mayor Jill Skinner said: “Swaffham is always at its best when the chips are down, and our town owes a debt of gratitude to our many volunteers for everything they do.

“I see this up close as I travel around the town in my capacity as mayor. We need them to do one more thing though, as our luck will run out soon.

“It will inevitably snow and only then will we see if we have done enough to help our townsfolk go about their business, I hope we have and I have faith in the people of Swaffham that we will.”

The initiative was first established in 2011 following a number of injuries caused by falls during weeks of freezing conditions the previous winter.

Clerk Richard Bishop said: “Swaffham was one of the first towns to take on voluntary gritting, something we are very proud of.

“The trouble is that other towns have upped their game and now boast more volunteers than we currently have at our disposal.

“Please don’t wait for it to snow, get in touch, we need your help now. We have a long winter ahead, and we don’t want to get caught out. We want to be prepared.”

Anyone interested in getting involved is asked to contact the town council on 01760 722922 for more details.