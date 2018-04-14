Swaffham Rotarians hear African trip memories

Three members of an exchange party which visited Africa 21 years ago have told Swaffham Rotary Club members how the visit affected their lives.

The party, led by Swaffham club member Mike Cornwell, spent four weeks in Zimbabwe and Zambia in 1997 visiting Rotary projects in the two countries, before raising funds for a children’s hospital in Zambia when they returned to Britain.

And three of the group, Simon Barlow, Martin Jelley and Rachel Bell, were the guest speakers at the club’s latest meeting on Monday night.

The group are pictured with club president-elect Malcolm Whittley.