Members of the Swaffham Rotary club have been out planting purple crocuses at one of the main entry points to the town to promote the movement’s efforts to combat polio.

Five thousand bulbs were planted last year and a further 10,000 are to be planted this year at the Brandon Road entrance to the town.

The planting promotes the Rotary movement’s Purple4Polio campaign, which supports the fight to eradicate the disease worldwide.