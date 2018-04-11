Swaffham school sports stars honoured

Dozens of students were recognised for their sporting achievements during an awards evening at Swaffham’s Nicholas Hamond Academy.

More than 90 pupils received awards and certificates for exceptional progress or outstanding achievement during the evening.

The main award of sports person of the year was presented to Eva Rawson.

The guest speaker was judoka Ashley McKenzie, who represented Great Britain at the London and Rio Olympics.

He also won gold for England at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow four years ago, is a former European bronze medallist and a five-time British champion.