Swaffham shoppers encouraged to back charity food scheme

Shoppers in Swaffham have been encouraged to back a project that helps to provide surplus food to people who need it.

Members of the town’s Lions club have teamed up with the Tesco store in Brocks Road for a four-day collection programme in support of the Foodshare initiative.

The programme aims to ensure that food which is not sold, but which is still safe to eat, can be distributed to charities and community organisations that help people in need.

The store chain works with redistribution charity FareShare to deliver stock to where it is needed.

This Sunday, December 10, the Lions will be hosting their annual Christmas lunch for senior citizens at the Sacred Heart School from 1pm. Town MP Elizabeth Truss is also expected to attend.