Swaffham sports centre roof repairs set to start – at last

Work to repair the damaged roof of a town leisure centre is finally set to start next week, even though it was meant to have been finished around now.

The building in Swaffham was damaged during heavy rains last summer and Norfolk County Council officials claimed before Christmas that the repairs would be completed this month.

But, now, it has been confirmed that contractors are planning to begin the work during next week’s school half-term holiday.

A Norfolk County Council spokesman said: “The works are weather dependent and the council is also dependent on the supply chain.

“Following discussions with those involved, it was decided that February half-term was the most appropriate time to start the works.”

Although the county council is responsible for maintaining the centre, the site’s day-to-day management is the function of Breckland Council through its contractor, Parkwood Community Leisure.

Breckland Council officials say they hope the building’s sports hall will stay open while the repairs are completed.

The delay in completing the work has prompted calls for sports organisations in the town to work together towards the potential development of a new multi-purpose facility for the area.

However, town councillors heard in December that around £1.5 million had been set aside for long-term renovation of the existing centre.

The town’s Breckland councillors – Paul Darby, Shirley Matthews and Ian Sherwood – said: “As Breckland councillors representing Swaffham, we are very pleased that finally work is taking place at the leisure centre.

“We have been working with those involved to get this matter resolved as soon as possible, so this is a very welcome development.”