Swaffham store duo prepare for London Marathon challenge

Two members of staff at a Swaffham health store are gearing up to take part in the London Marathon to raise funds for good causes.

Beverley Foulkes and Beth Marriott, who work at the Green Parrot shop and clinic in the town’s Market Place, will be among tens of thousands of runners on the capital’s streets in a fortnight’s time.

The pair have been training for the past three months ahead of the race on April 22 and have already exceeded their initial £3,000 fundraising target.

Beverley is raising money for the Swaffham and Litcham Home Hospice, who supported her when her mother was diagnosed with motor neurone disease some years ago.

She felt this was an ideal opportunity to repay the support shown by the hospice, which needs to raise around £100,000 a year to continue its work.

Meanwhile Beth secured her place by agreeing to raise funds for the St John Ambulance, which is one of her favourite charities.

Donations can be made at the Green Parrot or online at uk.virginmoneygiving.com/BeverleyFoulkes and www.justgiving.com/fundraising/elzabeth-marriott3 respectively.