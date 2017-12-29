Swaffham Town Council makes objection to homes bid

Town councillors in Swaffham have formally opposed plans for a major development of homes, medical and care facilities and shops in the town.

The proposals to develop another area of land off Brandon Road, in the south of the town, were first outlined during a public exhibition in October.

But the town council has now lodged a formal objection to the Abel Homes proposal following a planning meeting last Tuesday.

In a response sent to Breckland Council, which has now been published by the district authority, town clerk Richard Bishop said: “Swaffham Town Council object to this development on the grounds of increased traffic and pollution.”

Up to 160 homes are proposed as part of the development, which also includes 40 sheltered housing units and a 64 bed care home, plus a doctors’ surgery and around 650 square metres of retail space.

Supporters argue that the facilities proposed as part of the development are urgently needed and could help to reduce the number of car journeys made into the town centre, where there is already an air quality management area.

But opponents maintain it will generate extra traffic and make existing problems even worse. A majority of residents who have made comments to the district council on the plan so far have also objected.