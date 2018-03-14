Swan released back into wild after care from RSPCA centre in East Winch

A swan which was nursed back to health by the team at the RSPCA East Winch Wildlife Hospital has been released back into the wild.

The female swan, which was found with a hook caught in her beak and tongue, was caught by the RSPCA and the Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service after she had eluded capture for a number of days.

The swan was released back to Bottisham Lock, in Waterbeach, by RSPCA inspector Jon Knight and animal welfare officer Jane Folly on Tuesday last week, where she was found the week before.

Jon said: “The rescue of this swan had been a tricky one in difficult conditions.

“We were so grateful to the fire service for all their help in rescuing her and the staff at East Winch did an amazing job getting her back to full health so quickly.

“It was great to be able to release her back to the wild where she belonged.”

Jane said: “Myself and my colleagues spent a number of days trying to catch this swan, but she was still very mobile and would head off to the middle of the water where we couldn’t get her.

“We are so grateful that the fire service were able to come out to rescue this swan as we just wouldn’t have been able to get her out without them.”