Swarm of bees in King's Lynn town centre was 'unusual' says beekeeper
Published: 11:15, 08 May 2020
| Updated: 11:49, 08 May 2020
A West Norfolk beekeeper, who was called to a swarm in Lynn's town centre yesterday afternoon, has emphasised it was a natural reproductive process with nobody being in any danger of harm.
Lee Chapman, a member of the West Norfolk and King's Lynn Beekeepers Association, said it is unusual to be called to a town centre swarm, but due to the coronavirus lockdown, the bees were nesting in a quiet spot.
The swarm was located in the planter outside Ring Associates at the junction of Norfolk Street and the High Street with Mr Chapman receiving a call to attend around 1pm.
