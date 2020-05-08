Home   News   Article

Swarm of bees in King's Lynn town centre was 'unusual' says beekeeper

By Ben Hardy
Published: 11:15, 08 May 2020
 | Updated: 11:49, 08 May 2020

A West Norfolk beekeeper, who was called to a swarm in Lynn's town centre yesterday afternoon, has emphasised it was a natural reproductive process with nobody being in any danger of harm.

Lee Chapman, a member of the West Norfolk and King's Lynn Beekeepers Association, said it is unusual to be called to a town centre swarm, but due to the coronavirus lockdown, the bees were nesting in a quiet spot.

The swarm was located in the planter outside Ring Associates at the junction of Norfolk Street and the High Street with Mr Chapman receiving a call to attend around 1pm.

