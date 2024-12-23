Students at a Lynn school have been ramping up their fundraising efforts this month to bring a little festive cheer to people a little less fortunate than themselves.

Pupils from King Edward VII Academy (KES) have taken part in everything from a Santa Dash to a sugar appeal to support The Purfleet Trust.

Thousands of bags of the sweet stuff were donated to the charity after a school sugar appeal.

Sweet success for the KES sugar appeal

Lilli Hadjou, KES PE teacher and sixth-form tutor, said: "A big thanks go to the sixth-form fundraising team, parents and pupils who have donated to this fantastic cause.

"A special mention goes to the British Sugar Bury Customer Supply who have donated more than 100kgs of sugar. This is down to their and Silver Spoon's generosity that we were able to help so many individuals in need."

The Reverse Calendar Appeal also proved to be a huge success with pupils from the academy's different houses collecting a record amount of donations to support the charity's venture.

Ross McNeil, head of house enrichment and community, said: “We are so proud to be continuing to support our local community. We have a long-standing tradition of supporting The Purfleet Trust and we will continue to keep this going.

"The Purfleet Trust is amazing and does amazing work and we will do all we can to support our friends there.

"They are coming into KES next year to deliver some assemblies and talks to our pupils, to raise its profile and celebrate its vital work across the community.

"Supporting the local community is everything at KES. It’s who we are and it's what we do."

Primary school pupils from across West Norfolk were invited to a Santa Dash at KES to raise money for the good cause.

Danny Gay, head of house enrichment and community, added: "The Santa Dash was exactly what our house system is about. The pupils enjoyed our candy cane course. It was great having our primary school in first then our pupils completing the course.

"A big thanks to Miss Walters and her sixth-form students for all of their efforts."