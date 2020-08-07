A new confectionery store aiming to satisfy sweet-toothed shoppers has opened in King's Lynn.

KandyMania, based down the end of Chapel Street in the town centre, welcomed its first sweet-loving customers through the doors this morning.

The family-run business is run by former King Edward VII Academy student Millie Wilson, 22, who started her dream from home during lockdown.

Pictured above outside KandyMania are, from left: Katie Garner, Millie Wilson and Ellie Hodgson. (40071238)

Millie said: "I first considered doing this it during lockdown. With me being out of work, I just wanted to do something and it has grown from there.

"It has been absolutely manic since starting in June. We've been sending orders out to different parts of the UK, including Stoke-On-Trent and London."

Millie began with six boxes of pick 'n' mix and a budget of just £100, but demand has gone through the roof since beginning her new venture on Facebook.

Natasha Wilson, Millie's mum, added: "We try to offer a variety of sweets and the old retro ones as well.

Inside the KandyMania shop down Chapel Street. (40071234)

"We try to provide a personal touch for our customers with any order. We've asked people what they would like us to have and every week we seem to have a different sweet come in."

As well as her mum Natasha, Millie is being supported in the shop by both Katie Garner and Ellie Hodgson.

KandyMania offers a range of cones and boxes of all your favourite sweets, mixed to your particular requirements, along with a free delivery service across West Norfolk.

Made fresh to order, the shop stocks everything from licorice torpedoes to fruit salads, along with a number of different fudges and much more.

A new Christmas box is also available to order at just £3.50 and is the ideal gift for the younger generation.

Each box will contain a Christmas puzzle book and crayons, a 100g sweet cone, a Christmas glider and a bag of reindeer food.

For a full list of sweets and the various prices, visit KandyMania on Facebook.

A selection of some of the sweets available in a 750g box. (40071236)

