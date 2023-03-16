A Lynn business offering a range of sweet treats from pancakes to topped donuts is set to open its doors to a brand new restaurant.

Becky Adams and Chloe Morey, who took over as owners of the Sugar Shack on Norfolk Street at the start of this month, are ready to welcome guests at its new Pancake House from tomorrow, where they will be serving their pancake buffets for the first time.

The business, which opened its doors on Sunday, March 5, also offers waffles, milkshakes, cocktails and more, and is believed to be the only place in the area serving rolled ice creams and bubble teas.

One of the sweet treats on offer at the Sugar Shack and Pancake House in Lynn

Becky, who previously ran a baking business from home, said: "We both love to cook and bake, and who doesn’t love a sugary treat.

"We’ve seen a lot of potential that we would love to build on in the hope to create the perfect family atmosphere in the restaurant.

"We’re trying to cater for a range of people by offering gluten free and vegan-friendly options, offering students and emergency workers 10% discount, as well as holding monthly specials for different occasions.”

The new restaurant at the Sugar Shack and Pancake House in Lynn

A drink option at Sugar Shack and Pancake House, Lynn

From Friday, guests will be able to try a pancake buffet, which will see pancakes served to their table, with the choice of as many of the 30 toppings and sauces as they wish.

Becky and Chloe, who have also previously worked together at a small events company, will also be offering party packages, with more information on their social media pages and in-store.

They are also hoping to hold events throughout the year.

The restaurant will be open throughout the business' usual opening times - Monday to Thursday, 11am to 9pm, Friday to Sunday, 9.30am to 9pm - when the standard menu will be available.

Some topped donuts on offer at the business

Sugar Shack and Pancake House's opening hours and details

The pancake buffet will also be available from Friday to Sunday, at 9.30am to 1.30pm, for which bookings are advisable.

For more information, contact the team on 01553 766777 or sugarshackph@icloud.com, or find Sugar Shake and Pancake House on Facebook and Instagram.