Swerving King's Lynn driver was three times over alcohol limit, court told

A Gaywood drink-driver has been banned from driving for 25 months and ordered to do unpaid work.

Zydrunas Virsila, 49, was three times the limit when arrested in Parkway, the street in which he lives.

Police had spotted his Skoda swerving in the road, Lynn Magistrates’ Court heard on Thursday.

King's Lynn Magistrates Court (54417693)

He gave a reading of 106 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, the legal limit being 35. Virsila admitted drink-driving on January 9.

Solicitor George Sorrell, mitigating, said: “He had been for some sort of celebration with friends and, by his own admission, had consumed far too much alcohol.

“Like others, he’s found his excessive consumption of alcohol has led him into trouble.

“Whilst it’s not illegal to drink alcohol, it’s illegal to then drive a car with an excessive amount in your system.

“It’s a high reading of 106 – more than three times the legal limit and I’ve had to tell him that it falls within the category for a community sentence and a lengthy disqualification of between 23 and 28 months.

“The aggravating factor of the car swerving from side to side is probably understandable taking that amount of alcohol in his system into account.”

Mr Sorrell said Virsila, who would have to get a lift to work in Newmarket in future, expressed remorse for his actions.

The defendant, who was ordered to do 100 hours’ unpaid work as part of a 12-month community order, can reduce the length of his disqualification with completion of a drink-driver rehabilitation course.

He was also told to pay £200 in costs and a victim surcharge.