A baby, toddler and pre-school swim school is embarking upon a campaign to ensure that as many local children as possible receive a festive treat in these tough economic times.

Water Babies Norfolk plan to collect 500 donations of selection boxes from its clients before Christmas and deliver them to children’s charities and foodbanks.

Sophie Rhoades, store manager at Blakemore Foundation Spar, Tennyson Road, delivered 53 selection boxes as donations, to Water Babies teacher Sarah Bunting at Evalast gym in Lynn.

Contact Twinkletwinkle@waterbabies.co.uk for information and to find out where drop off points are.