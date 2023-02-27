A swimarathon took place on Saturday at Alive Leisure Centre St James in Lynn and Oasis in Hunstanton and was described as a "fantastic success".

Organised by the Priory Rotary club, the event saw more than 100 participants swim relays to raise funds for various charities.

Phil Davies, of Priory Rotary Club, said: "It was a fantastic day and a fantastic success and thoroughly enjoyed.

A swimmer takes part in the relay

"There were 25 teams at St James and four teams at the Oasis in Hunstanton.

"Younger participants from Little Miracles who wanted to take part were able to use the learner pool and swim with arm bands which added to the inclusivity of the event.

Organising the event started back in October and Rotary member Ken Banks organised planning meetings, obtained sponsors and teams and ran the event on the day.

Priory Rotary organised a swimarathon at Alive leisure centres St James, Lynn and Oasis in Hunstanton

This time the event has raised more than £10,000 and there are still funds coming in.

Mr Davies said: "Thanks go to the pool staff who were brilliant, the business sponsors and in particular Adrian Flux Insurance Services (main sponsor) and of course to the swimmers.

"Rotarians from Trinity, King's Lynn and Hunstanton clubs all helped on the day.

A swimming team of four

"We will be giving medals to the best in various categories at our presentation evening on Monday, March 20 at North Wootton village hall."

Making a splash for charity

The event included all abilities

Funds are still being counted from the event

A swimmer takes to the pool

The event's main sponsor was Adrian Flux Insurance Services

Teams of four participated in relays

An action shot of a swimmer

Teams will be receiving special medals at a presentation evening

A range of charities will benefit from the swimarathon

Swimming fast in the pool

Swimmers in the fundraiser

Funds raised will be shared out amongst a number of charities

A swimmer takes to the lane

Swimmer doing the backstroke

There were 25 teams at Alive St James and four teams at the Oasis in Hunstanton

Rotary members from Priory, Lynn,Trinity and Hunstanton clubs all helped out on the day

The staff all helped out on the day

The event is organised by Priory Rotary and has help from other rotary clubs too

Staff help out at the swimarathon

Do you have a story to share with the Lynn News? Email newsdesk@lynnnews.co.uk