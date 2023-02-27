King's Lynn and Hunstanton swimarathon is 'fantastic success' and raises thousands for charities
A swimarathon took place on Saturday at Alive Leisure Centre St James in Lynn and Oasis in Hunstanton and was described as a "fantastic success".
Organised by the Priory Rotary club, the event saw more than 100 participants swim relays to raise funds for various charities.
Phil Davies, of Priory Rotary Club, said: "It was a fantastic day and a fantastic success and thoroughly enjoyed.
"There were 25 teams at St James and four teams at the Oasis in Hunstanton.
"Younger participants from Little Miracles who wanted to take part were able to use the learner pool and swim with arm bands which added to the inclusivity of the event.
Organising the event started back in October and Rotary member Ken Banks organised planning meetings, obtained sponsors and teams and ran the event on the day.
This time the event has raised more than £10,000 and there are still funds coming in.
Mr Davies said: "Thanks go to the pool staff who were brilliant, the business sponsors and in particular Adrian Flux Insurance Services (main sponsor) and of course to the swimmers.
"Rotarians from Trinity, King's Lynn and Hunstanton clubs all helped on the day.
"We will be giving medals to the best in various categories at our presentation evening on Monday, March 20 at North Wootton village hall."
