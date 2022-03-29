The presentation evening from the Swimarathon held this month at St James Pool in Lynn was held yesterday.

Medals were given to those who swam the most lengths and cheques were presented by the organisers King's Lynn Rotary Club to nine charities as £10,000 was disbursed at North Wootton Village Hall.

The 13 swimmers from King's Lynn Swimming Club managed the most lengths. Split into three teams they did 238, 189 and 176 lengths respectively in 70 minutes.