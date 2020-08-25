Around 50 people took to the water for a 12 mile river swim in West Norfolk at the weekend.

The Great Ouse Lockdown Swim started in Denver and finished at the Common Staithe Quay in Lynn.

The event was organised by teacher Miles Thomas and businessman Steven Riches, both keen amateur open water swimmers.

The Great Ouse Lockdown Swim 2020 from Denver to Lynn. Picture: SUBMITTED

The pair along with others, swam the English Channel for charity in 2015.

The group arrived bright and early on Sunday with the first swimmer completing the challenge in three hours and two minutes.

While some swimmers took on the local feat from the beginning, others joined in midway through Magdalen Bridge at Wiggenhall St Germans.

Spectator Kevin Holland posted: "Looked amazing sitting out the back gate in Magdalen, watching it all. The first thing I saw was the bloke on a paddle board, going against the tide and wind. Took him 20 minutes from the bridge to my house. The swimmers did it in five!"

