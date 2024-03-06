Medals were handed out during a gathering to celebrate the success of a Swimarathon event which raised £22,000 for charity.

Last month, both Lynn Priory Rotary Club and Hunstanton and District Rotary Club teamed up to hold the event in both St James Pool in Lynn and Alive Oasis in Hunstanton.

On Friday (March 1), all swimming teams and business sponsors were invited to reunite at North Wootton Village Hall and were thanked by Ken Banks, head of the Priory team who ran out.

The event took place at North Wootton Village Hall. Picture: Michael Fysh

Medals were presented to West Norfolk Tennis for Health, West Norfolk Autism Group, Little Miracles, Little Discoverers, Break Children’s Homes and the Wootton Boys.

Special individual medals were presented to Chantal and George from the Lavender Hill Mob Theatre Company, and to Scarlett Cole, who received a large donation from the West Norfolk Swimming Club teams.

In total, £22,000 was raised from the event, which will be distributed to the 18 charity teams that took part, the remainder has been earmarked for other rotary charities.

Funds raised from the swimarathon have gone to a number of charities. Picture: Michael Fysh

Medals all round for taking part in this year's Rotary Swimarathon. Picture: Michael Fysh

Youngsters received medals for taking part in this year's Rotary Swimarathon. Picture: Michael Fysh

Charities receiving cheques from the Rotary Swimarathon. Michael Fysh

Children's charity Little Miracles. Picture: Michael Fysh

West Norfolk Autism Group received funds from the swimarathon. Picture: Michael Fysh

Ken Banks from Lynn's Priory Rotary Club. Picture: Michael Fysh

It has been confirmed that next year’s Swimarathon will take place on February 8, 2025.