Swimmers thanked and medals given out after charity Swimarathon in King’s Lynn and Hunstanton raises thousands

By Lucy Carter
Published: 06:00, 06 March 2024

Medals were handed out during a gathering to celebrate the success of a Swimarathon event which raised £22,000 for charity.

Last month, both Lynn Priory Rotary Club and Hunstanton and District Rotary Club teamed up to hold the event in both St James Pool in Lynn and Alive Oasis in Hunstanton.

On Friday (March 1), all swimming teams and business sponsors were invited to reunite at North Wootton Village Hall and were thanked by Ken Banks, head of the Priory team who ran out.

The event took place at North Wootton Village Hall. Picture: Michael Fysh
Medals were presented to West Norfolk Tennis for Health, West Norfolk Autism Group, Little Miracles, Little Discoverers, Break Children’s Homes and the Wootton Boys.

Special individual medals were presented to Chantal and George from the Lavender Hill Mob Theatre Company, and to Scarlett Cole, who received a large donation from the West Norfolk Swimming Club teams.

In total, £22,000 was raised from the event, which will be distributed to the 18 charity teams that took part, the remainder has been earmarked for other rotary charities.

Funds raised from the swimarathon have gone to a number of charities. Picture: Michael Fysh
Lanes were sponsored by a number of businesses. Picture: Michael Fysh
Lanes were sponsored by a number of businesses. Picture: Michael Fysh
Funds raised from the swimarathon have gone to a number of charities. Picture: Michael Fysh
Funds raised from the swimarathon have gone to a number of charities. Picture: Michael Fysh
Funds raised from the swimarathon have gone to a number of charities. Picture: Michael Fysh
Funds raised from the swimarathon have gone to a number of charities. Picture: Michael Fysh
Funds raised from the swimarathon have gone to a number of charities. Picture: Michael Fysh
Medals all round for taking part in this year's Rotary Swimarathon. Picture: Michael Fysh
The event took place at North Wootton Village Hall. Picture: Michael Fysh
Youngsters received medals for taking part in this year's Rotary Swimarathon. Picture: Michael Fysh
Medals all round for taking part in this year's Rotary Swimarathon. Picture: Michael Fysh
Charities receiving cheques from the Rotary Swimarathon. Michael Fysh
Medals all round for taking part in this year's Rotary Swimarathon. Picture: Michael Fysh
Medals all round for taking part in this year's Rotary Swimarathon. Picture: Michael Fysh
Many received medals for taking part in this year's Rotary Swimarathon. Picture: Michael Fysh
Children's charity Little Miracles. Picture: Michael Fysh
Many received medals for taking part in this year's Rotary Swimarathon. Picture: Michael Fysh
Youngsters received medals for taking part in this year's Rotary Swimarathon. Picture: Michael Fysh
Rotary's Swimarathon saw many get results. Picture: Michael Fysh
West Norfolk Autism Group received funds from the swimarathon. Picture: Michael Fysh
Rotary's Swimarathon saw many get results. Picture: Michael Fysh
Youngsters received medals for taking part in this year's Rotary Swimarathon. Picture: Michael Fysh
Many gathered to receive their medals after taking part in the swimarathon. Picture: Michael Fysh
Ken Banks from Lynn's Priory Rotary Club. Picture: Michael Fysh
A round of applause for swimmer's hard work. Picture: Michael Fysh
Swimmers at North Wootton Village Hall for the grand ceremony. Picture: Michael Fysh
Rotary's Swimarathon saw many get results. Picture: Michael Fysh
Celebrating Swimarathon results at North Wootton Village Hall. Picture: Michael Fysh
It has been confirmed that next year’s Swimarathon will take place on February 8, 2025.

