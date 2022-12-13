The popular Swimarathon will be returning on Saturday, February 25 at Alive St James pool in Lynn.

The fundraising event is being organised by the Priory Rotary Club with an intention to raise at least £20k for as many charities as possible.

It involves teams of up to six swimming against each other in relays, for as many lengths of the pool as they can in their 55 minute slot.

The aim is to raise £20k to donate to a number of charities

It is open to all ages and abilities, and entry is free and the aim is for the swimmers to have fun and obtaining sponsorship for their efforts.

Phil Davies, a member of Priory Rotary said: “This will be our fourth Swimarathon and the aim is to attract 48 teams to fill an eight hour period from 12.15pm to 8.15 pm.

“Teams can be from schools, businesses, charities, youth organisations, sports clubs, families or just groups of friends, anyone who would like to take part and raise money for good causes.

“Entries for 2023 are already coming in and anyone who would like to enter a team should make contact as soon as possible to book their chosen time slot.”

The headline charity for next year’s event will be Break Children’s Homes, who will be raising teams from their two centres in Lynn.

Additional charities are expected to include West Norfolk Young Carers, the Purfleet Trust, the Lavender Hill Mob Theatre Company, Little Discoverers, the 8:56 Foundation, Mr Bees and West Norfolk Autism .

Jonathan Holmes, president of Priory Rotary, said: “The Swimarathon is a tremendous event, and it is great to see so many swimmers enjoying themselves every year.

“We get teams who see this as a fitness challenge to swim as many lengths as possible in their time slot, and others who just enjoy being a part of the occasion.

“We also owe a great deal to the generosity of our headline sponsor, Adrian Flux

Insurance, and the many other local businesses whose sponsorship is so vital to the event’s success.

“Finally, I would also like to thank the volunteers who make this event possible, not only from Priory Rotary and their satellite group, but also from many others who give up their time.”

Last year some £10k was distribute to charities and the rotary club hopes to make an even bigger splash this year with their goal to raise twice that amount.

For further information visit www.prioryrotary.org.uk or email kenbanks26@btinternet.com to enter a team in to the event.