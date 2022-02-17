A new swing at the Queen Elizabeth Avenue playground in Lynn is being well used by local youngsters to have a swinging good time.

The swing was installed as part of a £50,000 programme to upgrade or create three play areas in the Lynn area through the King’s Lynn Area Consultative Committee (KLACC).

Sam Sandell, cabinet member for people and communities, said: "What’s nice about the KLACC scheme is that it’s really grounded in local communities.

A new swing has been installed at Queen Elizabeth Avenue playground in Lynn. (54955860)

"It gives ward members a chance to put forward schemes in their areas, using their knowledge of local needs.

"One of the council’s key priorities is improving the health and wellbeing of communities in west Norfolk and giving children the chance to play outside on good-quality, safe equipment helps to set them up for healthy habits from a young age."

Jo Rust, ward member for Springwood, said: "I identified that the playground at Queen Elizabeth Avenue would benefit from enhancements so put forward a proposal for this and I’m over the moon to see it come to fruition.

"I’m already hearing how much the children are enjoying it, which is lovely to hear as I have fond memories of playing there myself as a teenager."

The new equipment at Queen Elizabeth Avenue is a combined swing that includes a basket swing and two swing seats.

It is part of a wider £50k programme of play area improvements that includes South Lynn and West Lynn where work starts in March through KLACC.