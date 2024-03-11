Heavenly songs, colourful classics and glorious melodies are all anticipated as Norfolk Symphony Orchestra brings its latest concert to Lynn.

The concert, called Symphonic Visions, will be held at the Alive Corn Exchange on Sunday, March 24 at 3.30pm.

Opening with Rossini’s lively and dramatic overture from La Gazza Ladra, music from Joseph Canteloube will then transport audiences to the rustic charm of the Auvergne region.

Lynn’s Alive Corn Exchange

His collection of folk songs, beautifully arranged for voice and orchestra, will be brought to life by British-German soprano Lara Marie Müller.

Lara is a Garsington Opera Alvarez Young artist and won the 2017 Simon Sandbach award.

Mahler’s Symphony No.4 will take the audience on a spiritual journey with its heavenly themes.

Norfolk Symphony Orchestra's Symphonic Visions concert comes to Lynn's Alive Corn Exchange on Sunday, March 24

A spokesperson for Norfolk Symphony Orchestra said: “Following on from our sell-out January concert, this concert promises to be a highlight of the current season and a perfect way to celebrate the beginning of spring!

“Norfolk Symphony Orchestra is grateful to the sponsor of their 2022/23 season Adrian Flux for their continued support.

“The orchestra is committed to producing music of the highest quality, performing varied and exciting programmes and the orchestra will once again be giving away 100 free tickets to under-18s throughout this season.

“It is hugely encouraging for the orchestra to find that there are so many enthusiastic supporters for classical music amongst the young people of the county.”

For details on this offer, or for tickets, which cost £16, contact the box office on 01553 764864 or online at www.kingslynncornexchange.co.uk

