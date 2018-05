Eight dancers from the Taal-Rasa-Bhava Dance Academy, who are also students from Springwood High School, are performing in this year’s RHS Chelsea Flower Show.

The family-run team behind The Iron Garden, in Sherborne, is supporting the Lynn-based dance academy.

They are taking students to this year’s show in May to perform a classical Indian dance routines to national press and broadcasters.

Picture: SUBMITTED.