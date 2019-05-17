Tackling litter overflow but councillor has to pay out of her pocket for collection

An Independent councillor for South and West Lynn teamed up with McDonald’s for a litter pick on Sunday.

Alex Kemp helped organise the pick on Clenchwarton Road in West Lynn in which 14 bags of litter were filled in total.

Miss Kemp had been particularly concerned by litter in a ditch behind the bus stop opposite Poppyfields.

She said litter has been gathering in there for five-years but was too deep to get to.

The group collected litter along the roadside as well as the Poppyfields playing area, which included sweet wrappers, tin cans and toys.

Miss Kemp said: “The McDonald’s team were quite agile and a huge thanks is due to them.

“It concerns the safety of the environment but it’s also about public health. I think it’s really important for local communities.”

Cllr Alex Kemp, pictured centre, with West Lynn McDonald's staff and Kyra the dog

Another litter pick will take place in the area, added Miss Kemp.

However, she said she had to pay for a waste carrier to collect seven of the bags of rubbish because the litter was from private land.

The other seven bags were collected by the borough council.

“I think the law should be changed so there is an exemption for litter pickers to take litter to the tip without any problems. I had to pay from my own pocket,” she said.

"There was not a bin at the bus stop so a year ago I wrote to the borough council for a bin for the ditch but it's a small bin so it's overflowing. I asked for another one but the borough council said there was no room but there is."

Andrew Davey, who writes the parish council magazine, added: "I am somewhat amazed at the stance of the borough council clean-up people.

"Isn't it perfectly obvious the rubbish is thrown from the pavement or the road. Isn't that public?

"And are they really suggesting you should, after picking up the rubbish, transport it somewhere else for collection?"