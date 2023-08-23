Exciting plans are place to bring a modern touch to one of Lynn’s most historic pubs.

Staff at The Lattice House say the business is thriving once again since reopening at the end of July, having closed down in August 2022.

The medieval building was purchased by town businessman James Lee earlier this year, and is being run on a day-to-day basis by Jacob Seed – the director of operations at Davies Seed Capital Ltd.

Now, the team is in the process of executing some interesting plans to offer a little something to everyone.

In addition to offering a new range of beers at the bar, tea and coffee is available for sit-in or takeaway customers from 9.30am every morning.

Bookshelves in the main downstairs area are in the process of being filled, and staff say they would be “happy if philosophers come and sit here” during the day.

The Lattice House pub in Lynn

Another of the downstairs rooms is proposed to be turned into a gaming area, allowing visitors to play the likes of Pac-Man.

Plans are also in place to have a third party chef and her team come to take over the kitchen, offering traditional English meals. Lips are sealed on who it may be, but customers can be assured they have previously served “royalty”.

Vintage paintings remain on the walls throughout The Lattice House, and poetry and history groups in the borough have been told they are welcome to use the pub.

Passers-by can also pay a visit without feeling the need to buy any drinks – earlier this week, an Australian couple visiting the area for just one day popped their heads in for a look around.

The roof beams, believed to have been in place since before America was discovered, are still holding strong

And dogs are also welcome during the day, with treats available during the day.

Finally, an upstairs room which previously contained a pool table could be used for comedy shows in the future.

Staff say those performing could be at a similar level to those in action at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

The bar area has been kitted out with several new draft beers

The charming outdoor drinking area

The coffee area, which also serves takeaway drinks from 9.30am

The upstairs lounge area - with extremely comfortable sofas

This room could be converted into a gaming area

Dog treats are on offer at the pub

