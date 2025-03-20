In our weekly All Our Yesterdays feature we look back through the pages of old editions of the Lynn News for March good causes…

March 2016: A fundraising fashion show was held at Dersingham Village Hall raising money towards the cost of treatment for Beth Southwell, front second right, who needs to raise almost £5,000 by October to finance an operation for her Jack Russell terrier, Ziggy, whose front legs were severely deformed.

March 2012: A non-uniform day was held at Ashwicken School in aid of the Lisa Wiles Red Wellies charity. Pupils and staff are joined by family members of Lisa Wiles, a brain tumour victim, who are at the far back. In front is Emily-Jane Bennett (higher level teaching assistant) dressed as a red welly and being wet sponged by the pupils.

March 2016: Here are some of the dogs and owners ready to take part in the Muffin Pug Rescue charity dog walk in Lynn Walks.

March 2012: Staff at the Boots store in Wales Court, Downham, prepare for their big week of charity fundraising. From left are: Gess Hewitt, Tricia Maplesden, Karen Taylor, Ali Auker, Katie Blackwell, Caroline Gort and Sue Crofts.

March 2012: Chairman of the King's Lynn Royal Naval Association Jim Clews (left) presents a £1,000 cheque to the Earl of Romney, president of the TS Vancouver Sea Cadets. With them are, from left, Oliva Morris, Aubrey Clack, Karl Ghent and Helena Ferreira

March 2012: Fundraising for International Women's Day, with Julie Coulter with coffee pot surrounded by helpers and visitors to the event. Julie, the women’s officer for the South West Norfolk Labour Party, hosted the event.

March 2012: King's Lynn Golf Club presents £5,675 to the transport incubator fund at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital. Sarah Jones (left) the acting divisional manager, receives the cheque from Sue Gurr (past Ladies Captain) and Tim Arthur (past Club Captain).

March 2012: Staff at NatWest Bank in Swaffham dress up as the Spice Girls to raise money for the Swaffham and Litcham Home Hospice. From left are branch manager Beccy Sewell, Gemma Wardale, Vicky Germain, Jane Hurt and Jill Button. Photo: MLNF12PT03373

March 2014: Pupils at St Germans primary school take part in a charity run to raise money for Whizz Kidz. From left: Jack Royle, Reece Kirk, Charlie Royle, Thomas Beeby and Lennon Wardale. Whizz Kidz is a charity supporting young wheelchair users up to 25.

March 2016: West Norfolk Rugby Club captain Jamie Williamson was planning to swap beer for water from the start of April to raise money for charity. He planned to stay sober for a year to fundraise for It’s On the Ball – a charity which supports men with testicular cancer. Jamie will give up his beloved pint to begin a year-long sabbatical on April1.