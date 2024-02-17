In our weekly All Our Yesterdays feature we look back through the pages of old editions of the Lynn News for good sporting memories…

February 2000: There was no time to enjoy the scenery in Sandringham woods for these competitors in the second event of the season organised by the Wash Orienteering Club. There were 262 entries, but with many family groups more than 400 people took part.

February 2007: West Norfolk players involved in the English Junior Billiards ranking series are pictured at the Maltings Q Club in Lynn. West Acre’s Bruce Welham achieved the best result with two wins to reach the last eight in the competition.

February 2004: Chris Bunting scored a hat-trick as Gayton Utd beat Lowestoft side Norton Athletic 3-1 in the semi-final of the Norfolk Junior Cup to clinch their place in the Carrow Road final The Gayton squad are pictured before the game.

February 2014: West Norfolk Netball League donated £230 to Red Wellies, the Middleton-based brain tumour research and awareness charity and the cheque was received by Mervyn Wiles. The donation was in memory of brain tumour victim Aimee Walton, who used to play for the Misfits team.

February 2014: Following the success of the previous year’s Fit4Work Games, Active Norfolk and West Norfolk Council teamed up again for another challenge to be held in March at Lynnsport. Promoting the event are, back left sports development officer Roger Partridge and Aaron Roberts from Active Norfolk, with winners of the 2013 netball event, Julia Saunders, Nicola Ward, Vicky Jones, Sarah Byatt, Carol Williams, Michelle Pooley and Jo Rowe.

February 2004: The annual Keith Ward Indoor Athletic Trophy meeting was held at Lynnsport and pictured here are some of the successful Ryston Runners medal winners.

February 2004: Pupils from Park High School in Gaywood had the chance to try out Tae Kwon-Do at an after-school club, after securing funding through the National Lottery New Opportunities Fund. Local coach Mark Farnham and Andrea Glover are pictured with (front) Rosemary Kebble and Luke Futter, and back, Bethany Britton, Emily Britton, Dale Farnham, Sean Russell and Chay Futter.

February 2004: A football tournament for Year 8 boys and girls from local high schools was organised by members of West Norfolk Youth Sports Council, who are at the back in this picture. Methwold High boys (middle) and Lynn King Edward VII girls (front) were the winners.

February 2004: Members of West Norfolk Rugby Club’s under 15 side spent a morning having their legs waxed to raise cash for a three-match tour of Wales in April. Team captain Tom Jones gets the treatment from Lucy Day joined by the rest of the squad.

