Lynn’s new board game café has been on a roll since it opened last Friday, attracting lots of visitors.

The Dice Box, located on Tower Street in Lynn, has had a busy weekend, with plenty of passers-by popping in to see what it’s all about.

Owners of the business, Stewart Walkey and Chris Larwood, said the newly renovated premises have been “full of laughter and buzzing” since they opened the doors on Friday morning.

Stewart Walkey (left) and Chris Larwood, owners of The Dice Box in Lynn

“We have had some really good feedback so far,” Chris said.

“Some people have come back two or three times within just a few days. Lots of different groups of people have been coming in.”

The duo, who have primarily done renovation work by themselves with the help of family members, spent the last ten weeks getting the premises ready for opening.

There are more than 500 board games to choose from

Stewart added: “We are incredibly proud of what we have achieved.”

A bright and light interior greets you as you walk into the former Burger and Social building, which now has blue and yellow walls and an array of seating options.

Comfortable booths and large tables are available to book out online, or people can just walk in and grab a free table.

A former vault is also available to sit in, giving a unique gaming experience while you play one of the 500 board games that are on offer.

Seating inside a vault is available to play a board game of your choosing, with artwork done by Robin Twiddy above

There is also a soundproof area for those wanting to play a game in complete peace and quiet, ideal for those with sensory needs.

It costs £2.50 per adult per hour, and children are half price. Under threes get in for free, and The Dice Box offers a blue light discount.

Stewart and Chris are on hand to advise customers on which board games they may enjoy, as well as help out with instructions.

Sunshine gleaming into The Dice Box in Lynn

“The game really takes over everything else. It does not matter who you are or where you come from. The game has its own rules; it can break down so many barriers,” Stewart added.

If you enjoy a game so much that you want to buy it, The Dice Box also has some for people to purchase. It also sells 3D printed game-related merchandise created by local business Sleepy Willow Designs.

The Dice Box is also available to book for parties.

Some striking artwork painted by Stephanie Burkitt of George Vancouver playing battleships

Games are also available to purchase

Booth areas are available to relax in and play a board game of your choosing

Take a peak inside The Dice Box in Lynn