Take a look inside Raynham Hall

The founder of American Friends of British Art has released a book on a country house near Fakenham.

Author Michael Ridgdill who lives in Palm Beach, Florida, but spends his summers in England has released Raynham Hall An English Country House Revealed.

With an aim to restore and preserve historic art and architecture in Britain, Mr Ridgdill has been exploring various historic sites across the country and meeting with key individuals in the heritage sector.

And his 224-page book, which has a foreword written by John Julius Norwich, serves as a comprehensive survey of the house, and its history and evolution.

A spokesman said: “At a certain point in history, Raynham Hall welcomed the most important people in England, people whose decisions would greatly affect the course of history.

“While the size and scale of Raynham Hall may disqualify it as a palace, its history and significance qualify it as a house of national importance.

“As one of the earliest example of neo-Palladian architecture in England, and with significant William Kent interiors, Raynham Hall is now the focal point of an entire book devoted to its evolution as a splendid country house and as the seat of one of England’s most important families.

“The first comprehensive survey of Raynham Hall, its history and evolution.

“Raynham Hall divulges the history of the Townshend Family whose impact on British politics has been felt since before the sixteen hundreds.

“The present Marquess and Marchioness Townshend are breathing new life into this ancient family house, which has been passed down through generation after generation.

“The treasures from Raynham Hall’s history are being unveiled for the first time.

“Whether you’re a history enthusiast of just simply interested in the conspicuous architecture of this phenomenal home, this book features eye capturing images and colossal facts.”

Mr Ridgdill was at Raynham Hall on Wednesday to promote his book and answer questions about the country houses’ history and evolution.

Published by ACC Art Books, Raynham Hall An English Country House Revealed is available from a number of retailers including ACC Art Books and Amazon. A hardback copy of Mr Ridgdill’s book costs £30.

Raynham Hall is hosting a series of open days throughout the year and is inviting visitors on an exclusive tour of the private 17th and 18th century house, including the marble hall, state dining room and King’s room.

A spokesman from Raynham Hall said: “Discover more about the history of one of Norfolk’s finest stately homes on April 4, June 20 and September 5.” Tickets to Raynham Hall open day cost £30.