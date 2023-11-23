There has been plenty of positive feedback since one of Lynn’s oldest pubs reopened earlier this month.

The White Hart, on St James Street, has been welcoming back customers since November 11 after being taken over by new landlord Ben Hicks.

He and his team of construction workers carried out extensive refurbishments at the business to ensure it was ready to go – and as of today, people can now book overnight stays at the venue.

There are five rooms on offer, and they are being let out with Booking.com and Airbnb.

A variety of new drinks have been on offer for the past few weeks, and Mr Hicks has been left delighted with the response from locals.

“It’s been good. There has been a lot of positive feedback regarding how we have renovated the place and how welcoming it is back in here now,” he said.

“Hopefully we can get as many of the old customers back in as possible.”

There is believed to have been some form of tavern on the site of The White Hart since the 1200s, and it is classed as a listed building.

It has been continuously licensed since 1623.

The likes of Sky Sports and TNT Sports (formerly BT) are now on offer, showing live football and other sporting action throughout the week.

