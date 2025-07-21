The owners of a newly reopened historic pub have described having a good start since opening the doors to customers.

The Lattice House, which is now owned by Perry Sturge and Daniel High, reopened to customers earlier this month.

Perry described the past couple of weeks as being “busy but steady”.

The Lattice House is now open for business Picture: Kris Johnston

Downstairs, the pub offers real ales, cocktails, spirits and wine, priced at a “competitive rate”, as well as bar-style food.

Upstairs, an “Instagrammable” seating area with plush sofas greets visitors before they move into the dining area.

Steaks, fajitas and ribs are some of the dishes available as part of The Lattice House’s new evening menu.

At lunchtime, jacket potatoes, ciabattas and more will be available from 12-4pm.

A carvery will be available on Sundays, offering an array of different meats.

In the future, Perry and Daniel hope to bring experiences to The Lattice House’s function room, including murder mystery events, Tudor experiences and more.

The pub has had numerous owners throughout the years and has closed on several occasions.

However, Perry and Daniel believe that they have made the building “sustainable” to run.

