Large detached properties rarely come on the market in the Woottons and this is one that has ‘family home’ written all over it.

It is in St Augustine’s Way, South Wootton, close to schools, amenities, Lynn town centre and the coast and countryside.

The asking price is £690,000 and it is offered with a short upward chain as the vendor has already found another property.

The reception hallway

The immaculate living space includes a reception hallway, large sitting room with fireplace and a spacious dining room. The kitchen has been beautifully refitted with high quality units and quartz worktops and has views over the rear to the south.

There is a breakfast room, conservatory with a warm roof fitted, a utility room and wc.

Upstairs there are five double bedrooms and a family bathroom. The master bedroom has extensive fitted storage and modern en-suite.

One of the five bedrooms

The property is set well back from the road with a double garage, ample parking and mature trees.

There is a south-facing patio area at the back and beautifully landscaped secure gardens.

Details: Brown and Co, 01553 770771.