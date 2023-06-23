A coffee chain has opened its latest store in Lynn today, making it the sixth branch in the town.

Costa Coffee started welcoming customers to its store at St Nicholas Retail Park, on Edward Benefer Way, this morning.

The branch, which is open to sit-in and drive-thru customers, has created 12 new jobs.

The exterior of the new Costa on St Nicholas Retail Park

Some of the new team at Costa on St Nicholas Retail Park, from left, Keeley Bocking, Amelia Donaldson, store manager Ashton Towler and Ryan Whitmore

The new store offers a range of hot and cold food and drinks

The store offers a drive-thru option

The store, which offers a range of hot and cold drinks and food, is open 7am to 7pm Monday to Saturday and 8am to 6pm on Sunday.

A Costa Coffee spokesperson said: “We’re excited that opening day is now here.

“With the weather warming up, why not come and celebrate the sun with a treat from our summer menu like one of our tasty Refreshers or a delicious Eton Mess Blondie.

The interior of the new Costa Coffee shop

Inside of the new Costa Coffee in Lynn

This is what the new Costa on St Nicholas Retail Park looks like inside

“Our amazing team of expert baristas can't wait to welcome you this weekend."